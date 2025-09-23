2 missing hunters were struck by lightning, coroner says

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — Two hunters who went missing in the San Juan Wilderness in Southern Colorado earlier this month were killed by a lightning strike, according to the Conejos County coroner.

The hunters, both 25 years old, were found beneath a large tree in the wilderness, with burn marks indicating they were struck by lightning, CNN affiliate KKCO reported.

The coroner, Richard Martin, was surprised by the cause of death, noting that the bodies were in perfect condition despite being exposed to the elements for several days.

“I’ve not seen this type of activity with humans,” Martin said.

Scott Rozanski, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, explained that lightning is attracted to tall objects, such as trees, increasing the likelihood of strikes.

Martin said random burn marks found on the victims indicated that electricity had stopped their heart and brain.

“There’s a very sensitive nerve in the heart that, if hit with electricity at the right time, can stop the heart immediately,” he said. “There was enough electricity that it also stopped all the brain waves going to the heart and to the nervous system.”

Rozanski emphasized the danger of lightning, stating that it affects people every year and should not be taken lightly. He mentioned that 14 other lightning-related deaths have been reported in 2025.

“People take photos of it and it seems innocent, but it’s not. It does affect people throughout, well, every year,” he said.

“My condolences go out to the family. These were two young, healthy boys that should’ve lived for a long time. It’s just very sad for the family and those that knew them,” Martin said.

