2 men shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigation underway

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

APD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two men were shot on 8th Street Northwest.

The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

At this time, police believe it may have been the result of a fight between the two.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Georgia Tech and Atlanta police for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

