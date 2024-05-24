2 men shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigation underway

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.
APD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two men were shot on 8th Street Northwest.
The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
At this time, police believe it may have been the result of a fight between the two.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Georgia Tech and Atlanta police for more information and we are waiting to hear back.
