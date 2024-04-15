2 men lead Carroll County deputy on chase, later found with meth, sheriff’s office says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after drugs were found on them after leading a Carroll County deputy on a pursuit.

On Wednesday, the CCSO said Deputy Archie Barber tried stopping a car speeding down the road. As the suspects continued speeding away from the deputy, a bag was thrown out of the car.

The vehicle finally stopped at the Exxon Gas Station on Northside Drive in Carrollton.

The passenger, later identified as Brian Turner, 26, ran to the back of the gas station.

Deputy Barber made contact with the driver, identified as Rusty Wright, 30, and he denied knowing Turner.

CCSO said Deputy Barber searched the car and found a white substance inside a clear plastic bottle and liquid inside a mason jar. CCSO said the substance was tested by a Narc machine and the substance was found to be Pseudoephedrine nitric oxide.

Another deputy, Deputy Jeff Attison, found the bag that was tossed out of the car on Shady Grove Road.

The bag had brake cleaner and hydrogen peroxide inside; items and ingredients commonly used for making methamphetamine.

The liquid that was found inside the car was tested and found to be methamphetamine.

Georgia State Patrol found Turner walking on the roadway and returned him to the scene.

Deputy Barber contacted the ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit due to the items and substances located on the scene that led to suspicions there could be a meth lab or more items at the suspect’s residence used to make methamphetamine.

The ACE Unit searched the residence off of Old Airport Road in Carrollton and found another pint jar containing liquid methamphetamine and manufacturing products.

Deputy Barber is being highlighted by the CCSO for being “proactive” and making an arrest after a traffic stop.

“We are very proud of Deputy Barber for following his instincts during the traffic stop that led to the removal of methamphetamine from our community and to the arrests of two suspects who are manufacturing it,” said CCSO.

Wright has been charged with fleeing, as well as possession and manufacturing of methamphetamine, and numerous traffic offenses.

Turner has been charged with possession and manufacturing of methamphetamine, obstruction, and also had two outstanding warrants for theft and parole violation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to CCSO for photos of the two suspects.

