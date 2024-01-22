2 men found shot to death near elementary school, Georgia police say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.
Columbus police said on Friday at 3:52 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Wise Street near Key Elementary School.
When officers arrived, they located 34-year-old Theodore Alexander and 21-year-old Troyverion Williams, who had both been shot.
Authorities confirmed that both shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators told WTVM that one victim was found in a vehicle and the other was found in the front yard of a nearby home.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.
No further information has been released regarding the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Corporal R. Vardman at 706-225-4257.
