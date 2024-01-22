2 men found shot to death near elementary school, Georgia police say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

Columbus police said on Friday at 3:52 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Wise Street near Key Elementary School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located 34-year-old Theodore Alexander and 21-year-old Troyverion Williams, who had both been shot.

Authorities confirmed that both shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told WTVM that one victim was found in a vehicle and the other was found in the front yard of a nearby home.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further information has been released regarding the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Corporal R. Vardman at 706-225-4257.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother seeks justice for son killed in Southwest Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group