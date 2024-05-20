2 killed, 2 severely injured in Gwinnett County wreck

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two people were killed and two more were seriously injured in a wreck in Norcross Sunday afternoon.

Police said the wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. at Buford Highway and South Peachtree Street.

Investigators said a Volvo XC60 tried to turn right from South Peachtree Street onto Buford Highway and turned in front of a black Toyota Sienna.

Four people were taken to the hospital, two in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Volvo died at the hospital.

The driver was identified as Jill Swenson, 73 and the passenger was identified as William Brown, 74.

The driver and the passenger in the Toyota, who were not identified, remain at the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call or email the Gwinnett County Police Department.

