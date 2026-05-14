2 illegal immigrants rescued off Georgia coast after jumping from container ship to get away

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Two people trying to get into the country illegally had to be rescued by the United States Coast Guard after they jumped off a shipping container and into the Savannah River.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The crew from Station Tybee said the two people are in good health and have been turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

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The Coast Guard told WJCL-TV that they initially responded after Norton Lilly International Shipping Company reported the incident.

The Guard confirmed to the TV station that the individuals were trying to get into the country illegally but did not identify the individuals or say where they were coming from.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now investigating the situation.

Information from WJCL-TV used in this article.

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