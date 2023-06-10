2 Ga. inmates convicted of trafficking 1,300 pounds of meth, prosecutors say

ATLANTA — Two Georgia inmates are heading to federal prison for their roles in a trafficking ring that moved more than 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say Carmelo Reyes-Lozano, 34, and Bautista Toledo-Ramirez, 42, were the leaders of a drug trafficking ring that involved at least 12 others.

DEA agents intercepted communications between inmates in the Dooly State Prison and Washington State Prison using illegal cell phones to set up drug deals.

In February 2020, investigators raided a drug house in the Rex community in DeKalb County that held the “stash” they used for their deals and found 588 kilograms of methamphetamine and 100 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.

Reyes-Lozano was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Toledo-Ramirez was sentenced to 23 years in prison followed by 12 years of supervised release.

Their federal sentences will run consecutively to the state sentences they are currently serving. It is unclear how long each man’s current sentence has remaining.

All 12 of their co-defendants have also been convicted and sentenced in connection to the trafficking ring.

