2 found dead in car with shattered window at Conyers nature center parking lot

CONYERS, Ga. — Two people were found shot to death in a car on Tuesday morning in what Conyers police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say that just before 4:30 a.m., officers using the department’s Public Safety Camera System saw a car with a shattered driver’s side window sitting in the parking lot of Big Haynes Creek Nature Center.

An officer was sent to the area and found a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside the car. Both victims had gunshot wounds to their bodies and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide, but it’s unclear who fired the shots.

Neither person’s identity has been released while police inform their families.

