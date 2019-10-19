2 Chainz pairs Hunted Pink Trap House is back for Halloween!

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks and 2 Chainz have some ideas about how to spend Halloween, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Atlanta rapper and basketball team have paired for a $43 bundle that includes a ticket to the Oct. 31 game between the Hawks and Miami Heat, a 2 Chainz T-shirt and admission to the Haunted Pink Trap House in Newnan.
Last year, 2 Chainz opened the attraction at 320 Temple Ave. with 13 Stories, a Newnan haunted house nationally recognized as one of the scariest Halloween experiences in the country. The pass includes admission (18 and older) to 13 Stories, Clown Haus Returns and the Hellevator ride attraction.
The house opens Oct. 18 and will be open from 7 p.m.-midnight on Fridays-Sundays. Bundle buyers can pick up their T-shirt and voucher for the Haunted Pink Trap House at State Farm Arena on Oct. 31.
In addition to his longtime support of the NBA team, 2 Chainz is also a minority owner in the team’s G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
This story was written by Melissa Ruggieri for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
