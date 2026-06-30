2 arrested in ‘targeted’ shooting of Georgia State student near campus

ATLANTA — More than three years after a Georgia State University student was gunned down near campus, police have made two arrests.

Joshua Igbinijesu, 24, was shot and killed in December 2022 at a Racetrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue.

On Tuesday, police arrested D’Angelo Broughton, 26, and Andrekco Henderson, 27, and charged them with murder.

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Channel 2 Action News was at a vigil held by Igbinijesu‘s family in the days after his death.

“We want to make sure that justice is served. Of course, we do feel like an opportunity like this to speak out against gun violence, which has become an epidemic in this society. That’s why we’re here,” his father, Philip Igbinijesu, said at the time.

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Georgia State officials confirmed that Igbinijesu‘s shooting was “targeted.”

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Both Broughton and Henderson are being held in the Fulton County Jail.

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