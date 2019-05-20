2 arrested in suspected theft ring involving high-end cars

The Covington Police Dept Criminal Investigative Division, Special Investigative Unit and the Georgia State Patrol arrested two people Saturday on charges of forgery and theft by receiving, related to a sting operation.
Police said two suspects attempted to purchase a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk worth $102,000 by using fraudulent documents.
The attempted theft occurred at Ginn Motors on Highway 278 in Covington with the offenders using fraudulent documents to attempt to complete the transaction.
Covington Police Officers conducted the operation for most of the morning which resulted in the arrest of Shawn Millstead, Age 22 of Inglewood, California. Jason Tucker, 35, of Pontiac, Michigan.
