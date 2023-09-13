19-year-old man and his 2-year-old son killed in Central Georgia crash

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man and his 2-year-old son died in a crash Tuesday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on North Highway 41 near Gunn Road in Centerville, Georgia.
Centerville is near Warner Robins.
According to WMAZ, Bryce Timothy Lee Anderson was driving a 2008 GMC Yukon when he left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
Both Anderson and his 2-year-old son were killed in the crash.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
