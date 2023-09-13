Person found dead across the street from where body found in trunk of Jaguar at Gwinnett sauna

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after another body was found a quarter of a mile from where a body was found in a trunk on Tuesday night.

Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to a person dead in a shopping plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators are still determining if the person’s death is being considered a homicide.

The crime scene is just across Pleasant Hill Road.

Channel 2 Action News crews were at the Jeju Sauna and are on their way to the second crime scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News starting 4 p.m.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, police found a decomposing body in the trunk of a Jaguar outside of the popular Jeju Sauna.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how the man knew the body was there. The man who called police after finding the body has not been identified.

Authorities have not identified either victim or commented on possible suspects.

Police have not connected the two incidents to one another.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Decomposing body found in trunk of silver Jaguar outside of popular Gwinnett sauna, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group