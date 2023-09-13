Man who shot at officers killed after hours-long SWAT standoff at RaceTrac, Roswell police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Local authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Roswell early Wednesday morning.

Just before midnight, on Tuesday, Roswell police responded to a call about a suspicious person at the RaceTrac on Crossville Road.

When officers arrived, they found an armed man who was refusing to follow their commands, according to police.

Police said the man then barricaded himself in the front of the store with his gun.

Store employees were then evacuated as a multi-hour SWAT standoff began.

Police said negotiators spoke with the man in an attempt to get him to surrender, but he would not speak with them or get rid of his gun.

After efforts by SWAT to arrest the man were ineffective, they approached the man who then shot at them.

Officials said several SWAT members returned fire, severely injuring the man.

The man was then taken to a hospital where he later died.

North Fulton SWAT, which is comprised of Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton officers were all on the scene assisting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

