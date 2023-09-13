Video shows nurse saving child from choking to death at Forsyth County restaurant

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth mom is giving new meaning to being at the right place at the right time.

A video seen more than 10 million times on TikTok shows the moment a boy couldn’t breathe and how this mom, who is also a nurse swooped in to help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Everything aligned Saturday night for Charis Putmon to end up on a date at this Tacos and Tequila in Cumming.

“We could’ve easily been seated at the back of the restaurant. So when she brings us in, she seats directly in the front of the restaurant,” said Putmon.

Putmon was ordering a margarita when she heard the commotion.

On the other side of the partition, surveillance video shows what was happening when a young mom noticed her son was choking.

The mom begins to yell “Spit it out, spit it out.” And then begins to yell for help as the boy’s father rushes in.

“When I looked over and I saw the look in the dad’s eyes, and the look of terror and despair on his face, that’s what made me jump up out of my seat,” said Putmon who walked over with her husband.

“I just remember just coming around and just picking the little boy up and reacting. I remember after the second, third thrust, I remember whatever was in his mouth was dislodged and the dad was like ‘Thank you he’s ok’,” she said.

Immediately after, you see the mom embrace Putmon, a hug worth a million thank yous.

“I looked her in the eyes and said I’m a mom of five, I get it,” said Putmon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Putmon has been a nurse for nine years, much of that time as a trauma nurse. She posted about what happened on social media, catching the attention of millions.

Putmon said if you’re not trained, everyone should do exactly what the boy’s mom did.

“Screaming help, calling for help like that mother did that was so vital and key and getting that baby quick assistance,” said Putmon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police arrest driver accused of hitting DeKalb crossing guard, speeding away

©2023 Cox Media Group