17-year-old, mom, uncle charged in connection to armed robbery of GA mail carrier

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A teen and two of his family members are now behind bars in connection to in an armed robbery of a US postal worker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 13, the US Postal Service said one its mail carriers was robbed at 3461 Jonathan Circle in Augusta, Ga.

Officials said the 24-year-old postal carrier was passing out mail just before 5 p.m. when he was stopped by a suspect wearing all black and a face mask who ran up and grabbed his right arm and held it in place. The sheriff’s office said another suspect, wearing a gray hoodie, pushed a pistol into his chest.

The robbers then took two items from him and ran toward Marvin Griffin Road. The report redacted the descriptions of the two stolen items.

USPS was paying up to $150,000 to track the suspects down.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 17-year-old Darrion Antwon Williams in connection to the robbery.

Williams was arrested on a grand jury arrest warrant for armed robbery and weapon possession.

The RCSO also arrested two others in connection with the investigation. Chavonne Thomas, 35, the mother of Williams, was charged with giving false statements and writings. Carl Gant, 32, Williams’s uncle, was charged with harboring or concealing a fugitive.

Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley says everyone must work together in addressing violent crime in the community.

“Parents, teachers, preachers, and family members often know when someone is heading down the wrong path, and we all need to step up to guide them toward better decisions. Additionally, after bad decisions are made, there will be consequences. Some parents and others may think they are helping by covering for their loved ones, but in reality, they are enabling them—often leading to additional charges and further harm,” Brantley said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group