17-year-old arrested for LaGrange shooting which killed man, injured 2 others

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A third suspect was arrested for the murder of a man on Daniel Street in LaGrange, police announced.

Officers announced Jaylin Gates was charged with felony murder, joining suspects Traveous Kindrez Rosser, 23, and Jacorious Jamar Thomas, 32, for the shooting death of Tabious Frazier.

As previously reported, Frazier was killed shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 4.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they received a call about shots fired around 12:57 a.m. on Nov. 4, prompting officers to arrive at a home on Daniel Street.

When officers got to the address, they were told someone had been shot, and found Frazier, rendering aid until emergency medical personnel got to the scene. He had been shot at least one time in the shoulder, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

LaGrange police said two other female victims were also wounded, though only one was treated for her injuries at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

On Nov. 4, Thomas was arrested and charged with felony murder for Frazier’s death, following an investigation by LaGrange police. Two days later, on Nov. 6, Rosser was arrested for the same, also facing a felony murder charge.

Gates’ arrest on Friday is the third related to Frazier’s death. Police say the investigation is ongoing. No motive the shooting has been revealed yet.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man charged in connection to October disappearance of 18-year-old Georgia girl, deputies

©2023 Cox Media Group