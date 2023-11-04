1 dead, 2 injured in shooting, investigation underway, Ga. police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga, — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly triple shooting.

LaGrange police officials said on Saturday at 12:57 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired on Daniel Street.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Tabious Frazier, who had been shot at least one time in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, officers found 26-year-old Shanteria Render and 35-year-old Tiara Smoker, who had also been shot.

Both Render and Smoker’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

The motive has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

