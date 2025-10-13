16-year-old shot while walking with friends

ATLANTA — A teenager is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Police say someone opened fire at the 16-year-old and his friends from a car.

The victim’s mother told Channel 2 Action News This Morning that her son had to be taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday outside a Shell gas station on the corner of Flat Shoals Road and Fayetteville Road just off Interstate 20.

At the scene, Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach counted at least 18 shell casings in the road and gas station driveway.

Witnesses told police that a car rolled up and opened fire at the group on the sidewalk. Investigators say they have conflicting information about a suspect and description of the car.

Detectives are looking for images from security cameras in the area.

