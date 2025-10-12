Georgia state representative dies after cancer battle

CANTON, Ga. — Georgia State Representative, Mandi Ballinger, died after a ‘long and courageous battle’ against cancer, House Speaker Jon Burns announced Sunday.

Ballinger was serving her fourth term in the Georgia House of Representatives, representing District 23, where she chairs the Judiciary Juvenile Committee.

In a statement, Burns shared he is deeply saddened by Ballinger’s death.

“For over a decade, Chairlady Ballinger served our state and her community with unwavering resilience and the utmost dedication. Her commitment to advocating on behalf of the most vulnerable among us, including children and survivors of domestic violence, has certainly left an indelible mark on countless lives across the entire state of Georgia.

While her leadership and impact extended far beyond the walls of the Capitol, Chairlady Ballinger will be greatly missed by each of us who had the profound honor of serving alongside her, and all those who knew and loved her."

According to officials, Bellinger began her career in the non-profit world, working in a domestic violence shelter, after which she worked for a district attorney’s office as a Victim Advocate. She left the district attorney’s office and returned to the non-profit arena, serving as the founding director for a Child Advocacy Center

Gov. Brian Kemp also released a statement, stating in part, Ballinger was ‘an advocate for justice in our state.’

Burns asked that everyone keep her husband, State Court Judge Allen Morris, son, Henry, family, and loved ones in prayer as they face this devastating loss.

