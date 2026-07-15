$15.8 million plan for Peachtree Creek Greenway bridge approved

A long-planned pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Interstate 85 is one step closer to becoming a reality after DeKalb County, the City of Brookhaven and Emory University approved a funding agreement to move the project into its final design phase.

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The Peachtree Creek Greenway Connector Bridge will span I-85, linking Emory University’s Executive Park campus with the Peachtree Creek Greenway and DeKalb County’s growing trail network.

Once completed, the bridge will give residents safer access to the Peachtree Creek Greenway, PATH400 and the Atlanta Beltline.

“The Peachtree Creek Greenway Connector Bridge will provide an important connection to DeKalb County’s growing Trails and Greenways Network while expanding access to employment centers, healthcare services and recreational amenities,” DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.

The project will be funded through a mix of private investment and partner contributions, including $15.8 million from Emory University over the next 10 years.

Officials say no residential property tax dollars will be used for the bridge’s design or construction.

Final design is expected to be completed in late 2027, with construction slated to begin in 2028.

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