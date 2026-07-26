The $1.5 million federal grant to help train young workers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — CobbWorks will receive a $1.5 million federal grant to expand job training and education opportunities for young people in Cobb County, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath announced.

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The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Labor’s YouthBuild program, which helps young adults gain workforce skills, earn their GEDs and prepare for careers in high-demand fields.

CobbWorks serves as Cobb County’s designated Local Workforce Development Board and operates two American Job Centers that connect job seekers with training, education and employment resources throughout metro Atlanta.

According to McBath’s office, CobbWorks will partner with Construction Ready, which will provide construction skills training, and Cobb Adult Education, which will offer education and GED preparation.

McBath said she supported CobbWorks’ application by sending a letter to Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer earlier this year.

“Today’s grant announcement is a reaffirmation of the transformational impact CobbWorks has on young jobseekers in our community,” McBath said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing how CobbWorks uses this investment to expand upon their mission.”

CobbWorks President and CEO Sonya Grant said the funding will help expand access to workforce training and career opportunities for young people.

“This investment represents more than funding—it is a commitment to the future of our young people and the strength of our community,” Grant said.

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