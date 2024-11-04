14-year-old GA girl who vanished on Halloween found safe, 23-year-old in custody

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl who vanished on Halloween has been found safe.

Sheriff Gary Long shared the update early Monday morning.

“We are currently in Clayton County and have located the missing juvenile, safe and unharmed. We have her on the way to her parents and a 23 year old male in custody and are currently enroute to the Butts County Jail,” Long said in a statement.

The 14-year-old had disappeared around midnight on Oct. 31. The sheriff’s office did not specify where in Clayton County she was found. The teen’s family says she was located around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies have not released the name of the 23-year-old in custody or what charges he faces.

