0 11 Things to know about new WSB-TV sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo

ATLANTA - 1. Where are you from? Where did you grow up?

I am a Jersey Girl! I grew up in New Jersey in a small beach town called Stone Harbor.

2. Take us through your journey to WSB:

I started my career in Colorado Springs as the sports director for FOX21 News. I helped develop the first sports department for that station. Then I moved up to Denver where I spent two years as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. All of those experiences have helped me grow and develop into the sports anchor/ reporter that I am today.

3. What are you most looking forward to in Atlanta? What drew you here?

I am looking forward to covering all of the Georgia sports teams and the warm weather.

I moved to Atlanta ready for a new adventure and to keep growing as a journalist. It's also nice to be back on the same time zone as my family, and being a few hours away from some great beaches is a big plus too!

4. What made you want to be a journalist? Did you always know or was there a specific moment?

I've always been naturally curious, and I love meeting people and sharing their stories. I believe I knew at a young age I always wanted to be a journalist. When I was around 5 years old whenever I could, I would sit down with my mom and watch my favorite news program with Peter Jennings.

5. What has been the most memorable story that you’ve covered? Why?

I would say covering Super Bowl 50. It was my first time covering a Super Bowl. It was a busy, but incredible week . I had the chance to interview so many athletes and celebrities. The team I was covering at the time, the Denver Broncos, also won the Super Bowl and Peyton Manning retired shortly after. It was a very cool event to be a part of and share with Colorado Springs viewers. It is definitely something I will always remember.

6. What do you like to do for fun? Any hobbies?

When I am not working I like to challenge myself by trying unique fitness classes, or just get outside and go for a run. I also enjoy reading a good book by the pool or taking a trip to the beach to go surfing.

7. Do you have a favorite place to travel? Is there somewhere you have always wanted to go?

I've been to Italy one time and I would love to go back! I have a very long list of places I'd like to visit, but if I have to pick one at this very moment it would be Greece. (**This can change pretty frequently especially after a read a travel magazine, simply see a few great photos or watch a travel show.)

8. What’s your favorite book or movie or TV show?

Right now my favorite TV show is "Game of Thrones"!

9. Do you have any hidden talents?

Nope

10. What is something that we would be surprised to know about you?

I think a lot of people are surprised to know I grew up surfing and was on my high school surf team/club.

I also have a twin brother, and no we are not identical.

11. What is your favorite sports team?

I grew up in South Jersey so any Philadelphia sports teams are my favorite.

