11 deadly crashes in Georgia over Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — There were 11 deadly car crashes across Georgia over the highly-traveled Memorial Day weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Of these 11 deadly crashes, 8 were investigated by the GSP, while the other three were investigated locally.

From Friday night through Monday, the GSP says that there were 500 crashes statewide, resulting in almost 250 injuries.

Additionally, troopers made more than 24,000 traffic stops, arresting about 500 people for driving under the influence.

Troopers also issued about 15,000 warnings and over 14,000 citations.

Of these 11 fatal crashes, three were in metro Atlanta, according to the GSP.

