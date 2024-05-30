Local

11 deadly crashes in Georgia over Memorial Day weekend

Despite COVID-19 shutdown, there was a huge rise in deadly wrecks on Georgia roads over last year According to the National Safety Council the preliminary estimated death rate on U.S. roads in 2020 spiked 24% over 2019 despite the number of miles driven dropping 13%. Georgia experienced an 18% rise in deaths last year. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — There were 11 deadly car crashes across Georgia over the highly-traveled Memorial Day weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Of these 11 deadly crashes, 8 were investigated by the GSP, while the other three were investigated locally.

From Friday night through Monday, the GSP says that there were 500 crashes statewide, resulting in almost 250 injuries.

Additionally, troopers made more than 24,000 traffic stops, arresting about 500 people for driving under the influence.

Troopers also issued about 15,000 warnings and over 14,000 citations.

Of these 11 fatal crashes, three were in metro Atlanta, according to the GSP.

