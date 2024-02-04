$10,000 reward offered for information in Tift County arson investigation

TIFT, Ga. — The Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office is offering several thousand dollars as a reward for any information that will help them identify a suspect connected to multiple fires in Tift County.

The commissioner’s office said several residential fires hit a community in Tift between December and the end of January.

Now, Commissioner John F. King is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps law enforcement officers identify a suspect.

“Between December 2023 and the end of January 2024, a series of suspicious fires struck the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park community,” said Commissioner King. “Following positive alerts from an Ignitable Liquid Detection K9, and [a] review of local surveillance footage, these fires were determined to be intentional. We are fortunate to report no injuries at this time, though many residents were home when the fires began.”

OCI provided a clip of surveillance footage showing the individual they belive may be a suspect.

Anyone who can help the authorities identify the suspect is asked to call the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

OCI is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

