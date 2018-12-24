0 10 things to know about Severe Weather Team 2's Eboni Deon

ATLANTA - 1. Where are you from? Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN.

2. What are you most looking forward to in Atlanta? What drew you here?

I look most forward to reuniting with friends in the Atlanta area (moving back after nearly 10 years) and introducing my children to all of the wonderful things the city has to offer, including the King Center, Snow Mountain, a host of parks and more.

3. What is your favorite TV show?

My favorite tv show is filmed here in Atlanta. I’m a big fan of Married to Medicine.

4. What is your favorite place to travel?

I love going to the beach. Jamaica is one of my favorite destinations.

5. Is there some place you've always wanted to go?

I’ve always wanted to go to Cabo Verde Islands and Knysna (Western Cape, South Africa)

6. What made you want to be a meteorologist?

Growing up in Indiana I enjoyed seasonal changes. Each season brought special times and always made for something to look forward to. From severe summer storms to fall foliage and apple picking to snow and ice in the winter. I decided a career in meteorology would be a great way to always enjoy the weather.

7. What do you like to do for fun? Any hobbies?

Fun times for me are hanging out with my family, traveling, and just relaxing catching up on entertainment news.

8. What are your favorite movies?

A few of my favorite movies are Soul Food, A Preacher’s Wife, and Why Did I Get Married (oldies but goodies 😊 )

9. What is your favorite sports team?

My favorite sports team is Indianapolis Colts

10. Do you have any pets?

I don’t have any pets for now but plan to become a dog (preferably a Shih Tzu) owner again soon.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.