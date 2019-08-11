1 killed, 1 injured in accident on Allatoona Lake, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Allatoona Lake.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News the accident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The woman killed has been identified as 47-year-old Cheryl Lynn Shephard of Woodstock.
We're working to learn more about the victims. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest.
Game wardens said a ski boat and a personal watercraft collided near the Little River Marina. Shephard, who was the passenger on the watercraft, died at the hospital.
The man driving the watercraft was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He has not been identified.
The cause is under investigation, which the DNR said could take several weeks.
