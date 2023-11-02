1 dead after fatal shooting at Atlanta gas station, scuffle leading to shooting caught on camera

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot at a southeast Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.

APD said at 4:11 a.m., officers got a call about a person shot at 1683 Lakewood Avenue Southeast, which is the address of the Amoco gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

In video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, there appears to be a dispute that started with two men in the parking lot of the gas station.

One of the men is sitting in the driver’s seat of a car when another man, in a fluorescent shirt, appears to reach into the car as a struggle happens over a book bag. At that time, in the video, you can see the sparks from gunfire between the two men. It’s unclear if either man is injured from the gunfire.

The man in the fluorescent shirt, who was seen reaching into the car then runs out of camera view and reappears entering the gas station, with the book bag.

During this time, the man who was in the driver’s seat of the car is seen pulling the car up, parking it, exiting the car, walking towards the entrance of the gas station loading, and cocking a gun in his hand.

TRENDING STORIES:

In another video, a third individual, a man dressed in all black appears to run out of the gas station, open the driver’s side door of another car, and pull out a firearm.

Eventually, you can see the man in the fluorescent shirt exiting the gas station and appear to have a verbal exchange with the other two men while holding onto the book bag.

With all three men on surveillance holding a firearm, the dispute for what appears to be the book bag continues outside in the parking lot of the gas station.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police to get more information about the dispute caught on camera, but was told there was no further information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family remembers 21-year-old killed by stray bullet at Ga. bar

©2023 Cox Media Group