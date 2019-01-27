1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting, stabbing in Paulding County

Deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting and stabbing at a Paulding County home.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call before 4 a.m. about a shooting at 37 Mill Lane. When they arrived, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
A state trooper nearby heard the call and noticed a truck that ran a red light near the house.
As the trooper pulled the driver over at the Walmart across the street, the man fell out of the vehicle bleeding from a stab wound, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Neither of the men lived at the home and deputies are still working to learn how the two knew each other.
"There were other people home at the time. We are trying to figure out if they played any role in the incident," Paulding County Sgt. Ashley Henson told Channel 2 Action News.
Henson said there is no danger to the public.
