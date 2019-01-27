  • Georgia drivers among worst in the nation for 2018, ranking says

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    It’s no secret Atlanta traffic can be frustrating, but how are the drivers?

    QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison marketplace, recently conducted a study to find out. For its annual “Best and Worst Drivers” list, its experts analyzed more than two million data points from the Federal Highway Administration and the drivers that used its services from 2018.

    They then grouped the information into categories based on five incidents: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    After analyzing the results, the researchers found that Maine and South Carolina had the No. 1 and No. 2 worst drivers in the country, respectively.

    On the other hand, Michigan had the No. 1 best drivers in America, followed by Mississippi and then Oklahoma.

    How did Georgia fare?

    The Peach State had the No. 15 worst drivers, dropping four spots from 2017. It was No. 15 in 2016. 

    Want to know how other areas fared? Here's a list of the worst and best drivers in the country, with No 1. being the worst:

    1. Maine
    2. South Carolina
    3. Nebraska
    4. California
    5. North Dakota
    6. Minnesota
    7. Idaho
    8. Ohio
    9. Utah
    10. Washington
    11. Vermont
    12. Maryland
    13. Oregon
    14. Virginia
    15. Georgia
    16. Wyoming
    17. Wisconsin
    18. North Carolina
    19. New Hampshire
    20. Iowa
    21. Delaware
    22. Massachusetts
    23. Kansas
    24. New Jersey
    25. Alaska
    26. Colorado
    27. Tennessee
    28. Hawaii
    29. Connecticut
    30. Louisiana
    31. Montana
    32. Indiana
    33. New Mexico
    34. New York
    35. South Dakota
    36. Alabama
    37. Texas
    38. Pennsylvania
    39. Missouri
    40. Florida
    41. Kentucky
    42. Rhode Island
    43. West Virginia
    44. Arkansas
    45. Nevada
    46. Illinois
    47. Arizona
    48. Oklahoma
    49. Mississippi
    50. Michigan

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories