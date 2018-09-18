0 'Stand up. Fight back': Tenants on fixed incomes protest 60-day notice to leave complex

ATLANTA - Some people broke down in tears Monday at the idea of being kicked out of their longtime home even though they're up-to-date on their rent.

Residents of Darlington Apartments know they only have weeks left before they're forced out of their homes, but they're not leaving without a fight.

The protest in front of the Buckhead high-rise on Monday came after residents received a 60-day notice to vacate last month.

"Stand up. Fight back," they shouted.

Management is renovating the entire building, but everyone has to move out indefinitely by Oct. 17 for it to happen.

"I want to leave, but where am I (going to) go (on) such quick notice?" one tenant asked.

"I guess I have to live in my car because I don't have no place," another tenant said.

Romunda Bostic, who is disabled, is one of the tenants calling for renovations to be put on hold until everyone can find a way to pay for a new home.

"I can't lift a box, so how am I supposed to pay $300, 400 for a mover after I done paid a utility deposit, after I paid a deposit on the rent?" Bostic asked.

Many residents said their air conditioning stopped working regularly shortly after management sent the notices to vacate.

"It's terrible to try to sleep at night in all that heat and I really don't think we're being treated fair," a tenant told Channel 2 Action News.

Along with the frustration and determination, there is desperation from some longtime residents who have low incomes and no better options.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson tried to contact corporate management Monday afternoon. So far, his calls and emails have not been returned.

