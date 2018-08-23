  • 'Where am I going to go?' Residents forced to move out of complex due to renovations

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - Many residents living at The Darlington in Buckhead are angry and frustrated.

    They told Channel 2 Action News they recently got a notice saying they must vacate the premises due to upcoming renovations. 

    "Where am I going to go?" one tenant asked.

    It's the question hundreds of people are asking, especially since most of the residents are on fixed incomes and cannot afford to live in another high-rise in the area. 

