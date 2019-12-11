0 'It's the best day ever': This is why Clark's Christmas Kids matters

ATLANTA - As you head out to shop this weekend, remember there's still time to help make sure every foster child in Georgia has a gift on Christmas morning.

This is the 29th year of Clark's Christmas Kids, and Clark Howard says every year he's so touched by the generosity of fellow Georgians.

If you ever wonder if your generosity really worth it, meet these kids who say the program helped them when they really needed it.

"You have to really be strong to go through the foster care system," said Shimaine Qimbley.

"It was really just up and down. Some parts are good, mostly when I was with my siblings," said former foster child Jordan.

"I'm really close to my parents, so when we were taken away, it was really hard," said Jaime Kelley.

Shimaine, Jordan and Jaime were all in foster care. Shimaine, who entered foster care when she was 8, was put in 12 different homes.

Shimaine said it meant the world to her that someone she'd never met thought of her on Christmas.

"It was just overwhelming. Like, if I had a gift, ‘Oh baby!' It's the best day ever. Talk about Santa coming to town, Rudolph! Huh!" Qimbley said.

"Going downstairs and seeing gifts with my name on them meant the world to me," Jordan said.

But it's not just the gifts that make an impact—it's the words.

"I love the gift and all that, but I love cards. I love the cards that you get from people, the message on it. For me personally, I keep all my cards because I feel like you chose that card out specifically for me, and I know that the words mean something to me," Kelley said.

Clark said he's so grateful to you if you've helped in the past with Clark's Christmas Kids. He said he wants to make it happen for all Georgia's foster children.

