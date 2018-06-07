  • 'Dancing Doctor' at center of Channel 2 investigation defends her music videos

    Updated:

    New developments in a Channel 2 Consumer Investigation we've covered for weeks.

    We first showed you in may this local surgeon  singing and dancing on video during procedures.

    Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland revealed that dozens of women said they have life changing scars from Dr. Windell Boutte. 

    There are five malpractice lawsuits pending against her.

    She is now is speaking for the first time but it's not to us.

    Boutte avoided our cameras outside her office, but she now tells CNN that patients asked her to make the videos that went viral.

    "I was marketing free services and one of the contestants asked 'hey why don't you do a video after the fact to highlight your beautiful work?' I was like, hmm ok, so I got consent."

    Boutte also claims she staged and planned the videos.

     

