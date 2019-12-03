$80,000 worth of drones, Toys For Tots donations stolen from local store

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Thieves used a crowbar to break into a family-owned hobby store in Forsyth County, and made off with over $80,000 in high-end drones and accessories.
'It makes me mad. That's a lot of money," said AtlantaHobby.com owner Cliff Whitley.
Whitley said the two men snatched about 15 drones and expensive aerial cameras in less than four minutes late Saturday night. He watched the thieves at work on his iPad. By the time police arrived, they were gone.
The owner believes the burglars scouted the inside of the store prior to the break-in.
"They immediately turned in the direction to where the drone stuff was. And this is in pitch black," Whitley said.
Drone theft is soaring across the country. Police said the flying machines are in high demand and have a high resale value on the street.
TRENDING STORIES:
"I think, they think, it's an easy flip," Whitley said.
Besides the drones, the thieves also stole four expensive telescopes and plucked donated toys from a Toys for Tots box in the store.
"For someone to steal from Toys for Tots is pretty bad," Whitely said.
The store owner has put out an alert for the stolen drones. He said he has enough drones to carry him through the Christmas season, but has already ordered more to be express shipped to his store.
Anyone with information about the break in is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}