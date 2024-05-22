Items from closed Red Lobster restaurants in Georgia auctioned off for $30,000

ROSWELL, Ga. — Items from two Red Lobster locations in Georgia recently went for thousands of dollars at an auction. The restaurants abruptly closed down earlier this month.

The popular seafood chain shut down the stores off W. Broad Street in Athens, Veterans Blvd in Dublin and Holcomb Bridge in Roswell.

On Thursday, TagEx brands held an online auction for the items that were inside the Athens and Roswell locations. The final bids? $15,000 each.

The winner of the auctions get to take home equipment such as ovens, refrigerators and freezers as well as bar and dining room furniture.

The auctions are the latest move that Red Lobster is taking as it faces bankruptcy. The Orlando-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

“This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth,” CEO Jonathan Tibus said.

Red Lobster opened in 1968 before it was bought by General Mills an later Darden Restaurant group. It was sold again in 2014.

