It's about to get colder. Here's how to donate coats to people in need

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another round of rain and behind it is much cooler air.
As the cooler air moves in this week, many of you will pull out your fall and winter coats. But some people don't have one.
This morning, FedEx is making sure hundreds of students in need in Atlanta will not go cold this winter.
FedEx is teaming up with "Operation Warm" to donate brand-new winter coats today at Cleveland Avenue Elementary School.
You can also donate new or gently used coats for the rest of the month here in metro Atlanta. From Oct. 1-24 donations will be accepted at several area drop off locations including:
- Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009
- CoreMatters, 1144 Canton Street, Suite 104, Roswell, GA 30075
- Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076
Donations can also be delivered directly to the distribution center for Warm Coat Day on Oct. 24 from 2-5pm and Oct. 25 from 10am-1pm or 2-5pm. The address for the distribution center will be announced prior to the event.
