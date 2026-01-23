‘If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets:’ Fulton County issues winter warning

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia braces for a major winter storm, officials are reminding pet owners not to overlook their animals’ safety as temperatures continue to fall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with officers from Fulton County Police Department Animal Services, who say they will be actively patrolling neighborhoods throughout the cold snap.

Fulton County Police are sending a clear message: if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets.

Captain Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services says responsible pet ownership starts with bringing animals indoors—especially during freezing temperatures.

“If you do have pets, we want you to bring them inside the house,” Dwyer said.

For pets that cannot be brought indoors, officers stress that proper shelter is critical. That includes a structure with three sides, a roof and a floor that is raised off the ground to protect animals from cold air and moisture.

RELATED STORIES:

Animal Services is also urging pet owners to routinely check water bowls to make sure they haven’t frozen and to add extra warmth when possible.

“A good thing to do is put hay in their dog house,” Dwyer said. “That is a really good form of heat for the dogs.”

The warning comes as animal control officers prepare for an annual increase in calls during the winter months. Body camera video released by the department shows an officer responding to a report of two dogs left out in freezing conditions, gently coaxing them to safety.

“Anytime it’s winter, we get an increase in calls—dogs left out on balconies for hours, dogs shivering,” Dwyer said.

Officers say they remain on the lookout for violations even while responding to unrelated calls.

“When our animal control officers are on their way to calls, they are looking for any violations,” she added.

While most encounters begin with education, authorities stress that failing to protect pets from extreme cold can carry serious consequences.

“It’s neglect. It’s a misdemeanor,” Dwyer said. “And if an animal were to freeze to death, then it’s a felony.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group