Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Savannah by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Savannah.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#29. Garibaldi's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0/5 (651 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 315 West Congress St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: italian, seafood

#28. Patron Mexican Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0/5 (32 reviews)

- Address: 4395 Ogeechee Road St. 101 Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: mexican, seafood, bars

#27. Vic's River Grill

- Rating: 4.0/5 (96 reviews)

- Address: 19 East River St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: new american, seafood, piano bars

#26. Castaways

- Rating: 4.1/5 (118 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7360 Skidaway Road Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: new american, seafood

#25. Vic's On the River

- Rating: 4.1/5 (2493 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 26 East Bay St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, southern, wine bars

#24. Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant

- Rating: 4.1/5 (599 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 402 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: cuban, seafood, cocktail bars

#23. Sorry Charlie's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.1/5 (1262 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 116 West Congress St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#22. a.Lure

- Rating: 4.1/5 (550 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 309 West Congress St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: southern, new american, seafood

#21. 1540 Room

- Rating: 4.1/5 (102 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 15 East Liberty St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: southern, coffee & tea, seafood

#20. Flock to the Wok

- Rating: 4.1/5 (404 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 37 Whitaker St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: chinese, seafood, cocktail bars

#19. Local 11 Ten

- Rating: 4.1/5 (462 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1110 Bull St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: new american, seafood, bars

#18. Crab House

- Rating: 4.1/5 (15 reviews)

- Address: 5712 Ogeechee Road Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole, chicken wings

#17. The Wyld Dock Bar

- Rating: 4.1/5 (450 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2740 Livingston Ave. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: new american, seafood

#16. St. Neo's Brasserie

- Rating: 4.2/5 (141 reviews)

- Address: 7 Drayton St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, brasseries, southern

#15. Stone & Webster Chophouse

- Rating: 4.2/5 (149 reviews)

- Address: 400 West River St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, wine bars

#14. Madame Butterfly

- Rating: 4.2/5 (224 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 110 West Congress St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, korean

#13. Driftaway Cafe

- Rating: 4.3/5 (594 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7400 Skidaway Road Ste D Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: american, seafood

#12. Noble Fare

- Rating: 4.3/5 (181 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 321 Jefferson St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: new american, seafood, french

#11. Mithaas Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.3/5 (73 reviews)

- Address: 11 Gateway Blvd. South Ste 7 Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, indian, chicken shop

#10. Boars Head Grill and Tavern

- Rating: 4.3/5 (646 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1 North Lincoln St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, american, bars

#9. Rhett

- Rating: 4.3/5 (504 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 412 Williamson St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: breakfast & brunch, seafood, southern

#8. Savannah Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.3/5 (2064 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 116 East Broughton St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#7. Seafoodlicious

- Rating: 4.3/5 (126 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 4435 Skidaway Road Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood markets, seafood

#6. Brochu's Family Tradition

- Rating: 4.4/5 (64 reviews)

- Address: 2400 Bull St. Ste 8 Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, beer, wine & spirits

#5. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5/5 (960 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 4 West Broughton St. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, lounges

#4. Lili's Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5/5 (190 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 326 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, bars, new american

#3. Erica Davis Lowcountry

- Rating: 4.5/5 (198 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3209 East Victory Drive Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: barbeque, seafood, southern

#2. 2 Chefs Southern Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

- Address: 2007 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: soul food, seafood, southern

#1. Shree's Crab Bucket

- Rating: 4.6/5 (13 reviews)

- Address: 525 US Hwy 80 West Savannah, Georgia

- Categories: chicken wings, soul food, seafood

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.