‘He’s a true hero:’ Georgia firefighter dies while trying to save swimmers caught in rip current

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the loss of a firefighter who risked his trying to save those in need.

Bank County Fire & EMS officials said Thursday they received a report that Richie Alford, a firefighter with the department, had been killed in Panama City Beach.

According to authorities, Alford jumped into action when he saw two distressed swimmers caught in a rip current. When he tried to rescue them, he could not return to shore.

“Richie died doing what he loved, which was helping others in their time of need. He is a true hero,” officials wrote in a statement.

Authorities have not said if the two swimmers survived the incident.

Funeral arrangements for Alford have not been announced.

