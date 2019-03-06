Henry County collecting supplies for tornado relief

Henry County Government in partnership with the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Associates Group Insurance, need your help to gather supplies for individuals who have been affected by recent tornadoes in South Georgia.
Collections for supplies have already started and will continue through Monday, March 11. New supplies can be delivered to the Henry County Administration Building, the Sheriff’s Office and the Public Safety Building between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., all Henry County Fire Departments, and the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
All supplies are requested to be new and items needed include: toiletries, non-perishable items, diapers & wipes and cleaning supplies.
The Henry County Administration Building is located at 140 Henry County Pkwy in McDonough; The Sheriff’s Office is located at 120 Henry Pkwy in McDonough; The Public Safety Building is located at 110 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy in McDonough; and the Atlanta Motor Speedway is located at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton.
