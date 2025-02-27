Group support might be the key to managing ADHD—here's the data

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is one of the most common neurodevelopmental conditions in the U.S., affecting an estimated 6% of adults and nearly twice that percentage of children (11.4%). Despite its prevalence, ADHD is often misunderstood, leading to misconceptions that experts say can negatively impact well-being and treatment outcomes.

While individual therapy and medication can help treat ADHD, research shows that connecting with others who share similar experiences offers additional support. A 2024 review of eight studies on group treatments for ADHD found positive participant experiences in all of them. Participants expressed satisfaction in the groups, and most reported improvements in ADHD symptoms, mental health, and quality of life after receiving group support.

That said, research on group interventions for ADHD is still evolving. While existing studies highlight their potential benefits, more work is needed to determine best practices and long-term effectiveness. Still, the findings align with a broader body of research showing that peer support can be a powerful tool for managing mental health conditions.

To better understand the role of group support for people with ADHD, Charlie Health looked at the research—exploring how groups can help people navigate ADHD symptoms, build coping strategies, and foster a sense of community.

Group Support Might Help People With ADHD Better Manage Symptoms Over Time

As mentioned, there are many effective treatments for managing ADHD symptoms individually, but group support may offer greater long-term benefits. A 2015 study comparing group psychotherapy, or GPT, and individual clinical management, or CM, for adults with ADHD found that while both treatments showed similar effectiveness after three months, GPT was more effective than CM in overall treatment outcomes after a year. This highlights the potential lasting value of group support for those managing ADHD.

ADHD Therapy Groups Can Improve Mindfulness

ADHD therapy groups can also help improve mindfulness, which has been shown to improve symptoms like inattention and emotional regulation. A 2022 study, which evaluated a group-based therapy protocol designed for adults with ADHD, found the strongest benefit in mindfulness meditation. Three-quarters of participants (75%) considered mindfulness meditation "quite helpful" or "very helpful" in coping with the condition, making it the highest-rated component of treatment. This suggests that incorporating mindfulness into ADHD therapy groups may offer a practical and effective tool for managing symptoms.

Online Communities Can Help People With ADHD Feel Understood

As noted, many consider ADHD to be a neurodivergent condition—part of a broader group of conditions that result in cognitive functioning or behaviors that differ from what is considered typical. Research shows that many people with ADHD feel misunderstood by neurotypical individuals, but connecting with others who have the condition online helps them feel more understood.

A 2023 study found that platforms like TikTok offered valuable support for adults with ADHD. Participants reported gaining a better understanding of their condition and feeling empowered to embrace their ADHD identity. This sense of connection and shared experience highlights the importance of group support in helping individuals feel seen and understood in their ADHD journey—even outside of formal therapy settings.

ADHD Groups Can Also Help Families, Caregivers, and Providers

Since ADHD is so common among children, support for caregivers can be just as vital as support for those with the condition. A 2012 to 2015 study examining families in a year-long ADHD group program found that the sessions helped caregivers better understand ADHD and strengthen their relationships with their children.

Children in the study also reported learning helpful skills for home and school, and facilitators noted that the group visits gave them a clearer understanding of families' needs, improved care, and opened new ways to engage with families. These results demonstrate the efficacy of ADHD groups for families and facilitators alike.

How to Cope With ADHD

Coping with ADHD can be challenging, but there are several strategies that can help manage symptoms and improve well-being. Keep in mind that these approaches may vary from person to person, and finding what works for you is key. Here are a few strategies for coping with ADHD:

Create structures and routines

A structured routine can help bring some order to your day and minimize distractions. Simple practices like setting reminders, creating to-do lists, and breaking tasks into smaller steps can improve productivity and reduce stress. Incorporating regular times for rest, meals, and exercise into your routine can also help you stay grounded.

Recognize your strengths and challenges

ADHD can affect different people in different ways, so it's important to acknowledge both your strengths and the areas where you struggle more. ADHD might make it harder for you to focus, stay organized, or control impulses, but many people with ADHD also possess unique abilities, like creativity, problem-solving skills, and high energy. Embrace these strengths while working to manage the challenges ADHD brings.

Seek support

Coping with ADHD can feel isolating, but connecting with others who understand you can provide comfort and encouragement. Whether through support groups or online communities, sharing your experiences with others can help you feel understood and validated. Talking to family members or close friends about your ADHD can also strengthen your support network.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by ADHD symptoms, working with a mental health professional can provide you with personalized strategies and tools for managing the condition.