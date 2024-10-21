A woman was found dead in a ditch. A 35-year-old GA man is charged with her murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead inside a ditch.

Around 7:10 a.m., on Sunday, Columbus police were called to the 6000 block of Flat Rock Road regarding a woman who was found dead in a ditch.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Shacoya Baker, 35, with several gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, Bryant Butler, 40, lived nearby. After a brief standoff, Butler was arrested. He’s charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Columbus officials did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. D. Battle at 706-225-4340 or via email. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

