Woman accused of bringing young child to rob GA bank

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Georgia are searching for a woman they said robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

Around 9:08 a.m., Bibb County deputies were called to the Robins Financial Credit Union on Log Cabin Drive about a robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman with a small child walked into the bank, passed a note to the teller, and demanded money.

BCSO said the woman warned the teller she was armed. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, she left the bank, deputies said.

Bibb County officials said she got into a white Nissan Maxima and drove south on Log Cabin Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described wearing all black, including a hoodie and a face mask. The child was wearing a Spider-Man outfit with a matching backpack.

Bibb County officials are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

