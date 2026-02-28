Woman, 70, accused of killing 77-year-old husband

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A 70-year-old Georgia woman has been charged with felony murder for the Feb. 25 shooting death of her husband.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the 7000 block of Highway 72 East in Charlton at about 8:15 p.m.

Deputies found a man in the living room who had been shot in the head and was unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim as Gregory Waco Compton, 77, of Carlton.

The suspect, Marion Jackson Compton, 70, is accused of shooting her husband with a handgun. The two lived together at the residence, and she was at home when the deputies arrived.

Investigators also charged Marion Jackson Compton with malice murder, elder abuse and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, all felonies.

She was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail, where she was held without bond.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Channel 2 Action News had reached out to the sheriff’s office for a mug shot.

The man’s next of kin has been notified.

