Wildfire charred 3 acres in north Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews from multiple agencies worked for more than three hours Monday evening to contain a wildfire in the Bethany Salem community of Pickens County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pickens County Fire and Rescue and Bethany Salem Fire Department were dispatched to a reported brush fire around 5:20 p.m. near Cut Off Road.

When crews arrived, they discovered a wildfire burning on steep terrain, prompting a request for assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say firefighters battled the flames as they spread across rugged land, ultimately charring three acres. The fire was contained at 8:45 p.m., though crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group