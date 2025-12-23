Wildfire charred 3 acres in north Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews from multiple agencies worked for more than three hours Monday evening to contain a wildfire in the Bethany Salem community of Pickens County.
Pickens County Fire and Rescue and Bethany Salem Fire Department were dispatched to a reported brush fire around 5:20 p.m. near Cut Off Road.
When crews arrived, they discovered a wildfire burning on steep terrain, prompting a request for assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Officials say firefighters battled the flames as they spread across rugged land, ultimately charring three acres. The fire was contained at 8:45 p.m., though crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
