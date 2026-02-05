What the FDA’s new ‘no artificial colors’ label change means for shoppers

GEORGIA — New federal guidelines are set to make it easier for shoppers to understand what’s really in their food.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced updated rules Thursday for products that carry a “no artificial colors” label. The change is designed to give consumers clearer information about whether foods contain synthetic dyes.

“For consumers, this should mean more clarity,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. “They’ll be able to trust and understand what it means when the label says no artificial dyes.”

Under the new guidance, foods colored with natural ingredients such as beet juice, turmeric, or watermelon juice will be allowed to use the “no artificial colors” label for the first time.

Products made with synthetic, petroleum-based dyes will still not qualify for that label.

The update is part of a broader effort by federal health officials to discourage the use of artificial coloring in foods marketed to American families.

“Removing artificial food dyes from the U.S. food supply is not a silver bullet that’s suddenly going to make our children healthier,” Makary said. “But it is one important step, and it is one set of chemicals that just doesn’t make sense.”

Major brands have already begun moving in that direction. Companies including Walmart, General Mills, and Hershey have pledged to reduce or eliminate artificial dyes in some of their products by the end of next year.

While research on natural food dyes remains limited, studies have raised concerns about synthetic dyes. Experts say artificial colorings can cause inflammation, and some research suggests they may worsen hyperactivity in children with ADHD.

“At face value, this proposal seems sensible,” said registered dietitian Maya Feller. “My question is what happens in parts of the country where people don’t have access to these new foods. Will they be affordable and available to everyone?”

The issue has hit home for some Georgia families. In a Channel 2 Action News report last year, one family said their young son struggled with hitting, biting, and frequent tantrums. After trying an elimination diet, they discovered synthetic food dyes were responsible for nearly all of his behavioral problems.

Health experts say reactions vary from child to child, but growing awareness is prompting more parents to pay attention to ingredient labels.

The FDA says the new labeling guidelines are meant to help consumers make more informed choices as that awareness continues to grow.

