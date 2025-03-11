Water outage planned for small North GA town as fire hydrants are updated

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Some residents of the city of Demorest in Habersham County will experience a water outage today, followed by a boil water advisory.

The city will shut off water service from the Hazel Creek intersection on Camp Creek to the intersection of Dicks Hill, and on Glory Lane, Hazel Wood Drive, and Carl Loudermilk Drive.

The outage could last as long as five to six hours as workers update fire hydrants.

Once water service is restored, those residents will be under a boil water advisory.

City officials did not specify what time the outage will begin.

