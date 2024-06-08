WATCH: GA sheriff deputies chase suspect driving stolen vehicle

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested overnight after fleeing from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Bibb County Criminal Investigations Division Property officials say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase.

Multiple BCSO units joined the chase, eventually using the PIT maneuver to stop the car on Rocky Creek Road near Bloomfield Road.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, felony fleeing/eluding, aggressive driving and driving while license suspended.

Police also arrested a woman passenger, but she was released. The driver of the stolen vehicle are facing additional charges, deputies said.

